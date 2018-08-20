Pulse.com.gh logo
France's Total has officially left Iran: oil minister


Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

Zanganeh also appeared before parliament to underline the dire state of Iran's oil and gas facilities, which he said were "worn out" and in need of renovation that Iran could not afford.

  • Published:
A picture taken on January 23, 2018 shows the logo of Total at the company's headquarters in La Defense business district in Paris play

A picture taken on January 23, 2018 shows the logo of Total at the company's headquarters in La Defense business district in Paris

(AFP)

French energy giant Total has officially quit its multi-billion-dollar gas project in Iran, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday, following the reimposition of US sanctions.

"Total has officially left the agreement for the development of phase 11 of South Pars (gas field). It has been more than two months that it announced that it would leave the contract," he told parliament's news agency ICANA.

Zanganeh also appeared before parliament to underline the dire state of Iran's oil and gas facilities, which he said were "worn out" and in need of renovation that Iran could not afford.

The United States said in May that it was abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Iran in two phases in August and November.

The second phase will target Iran's oil industry.

The other parties to the nuclear deal -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have vowed to stay in the accord but their companies risk huge penalties if they keep doing business in Iran.

Total had already said it would be impossible to remain in Iran unless it received a specific waiver from Washington, which was not granted.

A file photo taken on May 16, 2004 shows an aerial view of Iran's Balal offshore oil platform after the inauguration of the offshore oil field developed by French major Total together with BowValley of Canada and Italy's Agip play

A file photo taken on May 16, 2004 shows an aerial view of Iran's Balal offshore oil platform after the inauguration of the offshore oil field developed by French major Total together with BowValley of Canada and Italy's Agip

(AFP/File)

Total signed up in July 2017 for the $4.8 billion (4.1 billion euro) project to develop the field off Iran's southern coast, as the lead partner alongside the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Iran's Petropars.

It was due to make an initial $1 billion investment, but the company said in May that it had spent less than 40 million euros on the project to date, as uncertainty over US actions mounted.

Total would have been highly vulnerable to US penalties for remaining in Iran.

The company has $10 billion of capital employed in its US assets, and US banks are involved in 90 percent of its financing operations, Total said in May.

It remains unclear whether CNPC will take over Total's stake in the project.

Iran remains wary of relying on Chinese firms after bad experiences in the past. A previous contract for CNPC to develop the field at South Pars was suspended in 2011 after it failed to make progress.

The urgent need for investment to upgrade Iran's dilapidated energy infrastructure was a key motivator behind its decision to join the 2015 nuclear deal.

Zanganeh appeared in parliament on Monday to answer questions on safety concerns following a number of recent fires at refineries.

"A big part of the oil industry has been worn out and the necessary renovation has not taken place," he told parliament, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He said there were 10 cases per day of tubes perforating in Iran's southern facilities, and that some refineries were as much as 80 years old, "whereas the useful life of an industrial unit is 30 years".

"We have no resources for renovating them," he added.

