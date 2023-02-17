ADVERTISEMENT
Jamos Parsa, Iranian musician, has helped earthquake-stricken people of Turkey

Contributor

Jamos Parsa, who was born on April 3, 1996, started his musical career at the age of 17.

Jamos Parsa announced on his Instagram page (Jenab.Parsa) about providing aid to the people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

He has stated that he converted all the money from his music platforms into the heating equipment, clothes and food and sent it to the earthquake-stricken people of Turkey and Syria on February 14, 2023.

In his last interview, Jamous asked all the celebrities and famous people not to withhold their humanitarian aid so that with each other's help we can free the people of the affected areas from this bad crisis.

He further added: "The current situation is very difficult for the people of these areas and the authorities should organize these areas as soon as possible, because many people are still trapped under the rubble."

