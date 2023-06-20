During the three-day festival in Brooklyn - New York City, Ohemaa Woyeje was featured in the Fridays ‘Virtual Summit’ making appearance in an exclusive documentary she compiled at the historic famous/infamous Elmina Castle with the support of the president and founder of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng alongside Vincent Opare, CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).
Ohemaa Woyeje addresses African Americans at 2023 Juneteenth celebration in the US
Ghanaian radio personality Harey Adjoa Owusu Kusi, known as DJ Ohemaa Woyeje has become the first Ghanaian to be featured in the grand ‘New York City’ JUNETEENTH event ceremony in the United States of America upon a special invitation by its founder, CEO of ‘Umoja’ Athenia Rodney.
Ohemaa Woyeje performed other journalism duties including interacting with officials and participants of the festival for news purposes. She climaxed her participation with an insightful African speech at the Juneteenth concert at the ‘Prospect Park’.
History is traced down to its special significance for Black people in the United States as it represents the actual date when thousands of Blacks in Texas were actually notified of their freedom and were, thus, made free.
This date of June 19th, 1865, Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, came two years after President Abraham Lincoln sign Emancipation proclamation freeing Blacks from Chattel Slavery.
The fact is that two years after gaining their freedom, many Blacks remained in slavery because they were unaware of the signing of the emancipation proclamation and what it meant for them.
The 14th Annual Juneteenth NY Celebration – one of New York City’s premier and largest annual events commemorating the federally-recognized holiday was an exciting action-packed three-day celebration. It kicked off virtually and in-person on Friday, June 16th with the ‘Black Kings Awards’ through June 18th from the epicenter of black culture and community in Brooklyn, NY.
The event is to empower the Black community, advance the economic and cultural arts in underserved areas as well as champion small, Black-owned businesses in a continuing efforts to enhance the work being done in and around the Black communities in Brooklyn and throughout America.
The festive three-day celebration highlighted on Black culture and community with live performances, exhibitions, authentic local cuisine, wellness and other family fun activities.
