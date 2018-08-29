Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Spain PM says Franco mausoleum cannot be 'place of reconciliation'


Pedro Sanchez Spain PM says Franco mausoleum cannot be 'place of reconciliation'

Spain's prime minister has ruled out transforming dictator Francisco Franco's controversial mausoleum into a place of reconciliation, going against suggestions by an expert commission and his own party.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dictator Francisco Franco ordered the construction of the giant basilica in 1940, calling it an attempt at "reconciliation" for all Spaniards play

Dictator Francisco Franco ordered the construction of the giant basilica in 1940, calling it an attempt at "reconciliation" for all Spaniards

(AFP/File)

Spain's prime minister has ruled out transforming dictator Francisco Franco's controversial mausoleum into a place of reconciliation, going against suggestions by an expert commission and his own party.

The thorny issue of what to do with the giant monument near Madrid once Franco's remains are exhumed -- as wanted by the Socialist government -- divides the country and Pedro Sanchez's announcement on Tuesday in Bolivia raised eyebrows.

It "cannot be a place that we give new meaning to, it cannot be a place of reconciliation, it must be a place of rest," Sanchez told reporters in Santa Cruz de la Sierra where he stopped off on a tour of Latin America.

Sanchez said he wanted the so-called Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen in English) to be "a civilian cemetery for the remains of the victims of the civil war and Franco regime who are buried there."

Franco, whose Nationalist forces defeated the Republicans in the 1936-39 war, ordered the building of the giant basilica in 1940, calling it an attempt at "reconciliation" for all Spaniards.

An estimated 20,000 political prisoners were forced to participate in its construction.

When it was finished in 1959, the basilica was filled with the remains of some 37,000 dead from both sides of the war, which was triggered by Franco's rebellion against an elected Republican government.

The families of the Republicans were never told about their transfer to the site, and some relatives want the remains taken out of a site they see as an apology to Franco.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he wanted the Valley of the Fallen to be "a civilian cemetery" for the victims of the civil war and the Franco regime play

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he wanted the Valley of the Fallen to be "a civilian cemetery" for the victims of the civil war and the Franco regime

(AFP)

The monument should be a place for memory, according to Emilio Silva, president of the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory, which seeks justice for victims of the war and subsequent dictatorship.

He said this should include "an exhibition that tells its story, who the workers were who were forced to build it, why they were chosen, which companies benefited from slave work."

He added that all Franco symbols should also be taken away from the site, nestled in a tranquil forest of pine trees.

An expert commission set up by Spain's previous Socialist government had come to the same conclusions.

In a proposal for the reform of the mausoleum, Sanchez's Socialist party had also called for the site to be turned into a "national memory centre" for reconciliation in Spain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Amsterdam: Security staff calls off strike at Schiphol In Amsterdam Security staff calls off strike at Schiphol
Bahrain: Over 100 rights groups urge city to free activist Rajab Bahrain Over 100 rights groups urge city to free activist Rajab
Ukraine: Country marks 2014 battlefield massacre it blames on Russia Ukraine Country marks 2014 battlefield massacre it blames on Russia
Angel Napout: Former S. America football boss jailed for nine years in US Angel Napout Former S. America football boss jailed for nine years in US
In Norway: No question of withdrawing Suu Kyi Nobel Peace Prize: official In Norway No question of withdrawing Suu Kyi Nobel Peace Prize: official
Donald Trump: US President says China making things 'much more difficult' with N. Korea Donald Trump US President says China making things 'much more difficult' with N. Korea

Recommended Videos

Man Of The People: Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight Man Of The People Tanzanian President, John Magufuli takes public flight
Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles



Top Articles

1 Donald Trump ‘I’m not a racist’ – US President dismisses ‘shithole’ claimsbullet
2 Kofi Annan's family 5 times Kofi Annan served us family goalsbullet
3 Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of...bullet
4 How to make karaoke lyrics How to make a karaoke video with lyrics...bullet
5 Pompeo Secretary of State visit scrapped after belligerent...bullet
6 Best family cars These are the best family cars and why people...bullet
7 Crimes Against Humanity Will Myanmar's military face justice...bullet
8 Macron Blow for French President as star minister quitsbullet
9 Religious Rule Orthodox bishops await historic decision...bullet
10 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is...bullet

Related Articles

In Spain Government passes decree to exhume Franco from mausoleum
Morocco-Spain Migrants storm border fence, 7 police injured
Kofi Annan 'Guiding force for good': World mourns loss of former UN Secretary General
Catalan Movement Anti-king banner unveiled in Barcelona ahead of attacks ceremony
Jihadist Rampage Catalan rift creeps into Spain's homage to attack victims
In Spain Hundreds hurt as festival promenade collapses
In Spain Ruling Socialists would win early election: poll
Migration Crisis Spain struggles with spike in migrant arrivals
Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM suffers first setback

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) met his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in Moscow on Wednesday
Sergei Lavrov Russia hopes West won't 'obstruct anti-terror operation' in Syria
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu appeared in court on Wednesday but was not formally charged, with the case postponed until October
In Kenya Corruption trial of senior judge suspended
Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond resigned from his party following sexual misconduct allegations
Alex Salmond Scotland ex-first minister quits SNP amid harassment claims
London and Brussels last week agreed to start rolling Brexit negotiations as fears grow that Britain could leave the bloc next year without a deal
Dominic Raab UK and EU can reach deal by October: Brexit minister