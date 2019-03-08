Atomexpo Awards is an international professional accolade celebrating outstanding achievements in the nuclear industry and the use of nuclear energy for the benefit of humankind.

Awards will be presented in five categories:

- Nuclear Technologies for a Better Life. Awarded to the best projects in non-energy application of nuclear technologies: nuclear medicine, security technologies, non-destructive testing, processing technologies, etc.

- Innovations for the Future. Awarded to the most innovative technological projects in construction, operation and decommissioning of nuclear facilities, and nuclear engineering projects.

- Best Launch. Awarded to the best projects regarding launch of the national nuclear energy programmes.

- Public Communication. Awarded to the most effective communications projects.

- Human Capital Development. Awarded to the best projects aimed at developing human resources for nuclear energy programmes.

Five separate panels of judges will choose a winner in each category. The panels will include global nuclear industry leaders, such as former Director-General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Luis E. Echávarri, Senior Advisor at Japan Atomic Industrial Forum, Inc. (JAIF) Takuya Hattori, member of the board of Akkuyu Nuclear and Fennovoima Ltd. Henri Proglio, and others.

Applications will be accepted until March 15, 2019. The terms of participation and online applications can be found on the Forum website at http://2019.atomexpo.ru/en/pages/reglament_provedeniya_konkursa

For reference:

The first Atomexpo Awards ceremony was held during the 10th Anniversary International Forum ATOMEXPO 2018. A total of 51 companies from 22 countries took part in the competition. The award for “Human Capital Development” was given to the Spanish company Tecnatom for its project “Learning with SOUL.” After the ceremony, Tecnatom Vice-President for Strategy Juan Ortega noted: “Our company submitted to the competition a new concept of the educational process that employs the advantages of digital transformation, expert knowledge, social and collective learning. We are proud that our project was a winner at the Atomexpo Awards. It was a truly remarkable part of the Forum.” The award for the best project in the “Nuclear Technologies for a Better Life” was awarded to “Conversion of NTP’s 99Mo Process from HEU to LEU” submitted by the NTP Radioisotopes (a subsidiary of NESCA, South Africa). “It is a great honour for our country to win the prestigious ATOMEXPO award – a significant event, the ‘Davos of the Nuclear Industry,’ which is attended by several thousand delegates and guests from almost 70 countries,” NESCA Chairman Kelvin Kemm said when receiving the award.

The 11th International Forum ATOMEXPO is dedicated to the advanced nuclear technologies’ contribution to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Within a decade, the forum has transformed itself from a Russian nuclear industry event with occasional participation of foreign partners into a global nuclear industry discussion platform organized by Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The 10th ATOMEXPO Forum in 2018 attracted over 4,000 delegates and guests from 68 countries (compared to 65 countries in 2017 and 55 countries in 2016). The exhibition took place on a total area of 20,000 square metres (compared to 12,000 square metres in 2017). Over 600 companies took part in the event. A total of 39 agreements and other documents on cooperation and partnership, including commercial contracts, were signed on the sidelines of the forum.

Preliminary online registration is mandatory in order to take part in or visit the Forum.