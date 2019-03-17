READ MORE: Tema Port Public Affairs Manager, Josephine Asante, murdered after staff party

Mrs Asante, 49, was stabbed to death at her residence in Tema Community 25, January this year, as she made her way home from a staff party.

She was buried on Saturday after a church service at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church where hundreds of mourners gathered.

The husband of the deceased, Kwame Asante, was outside the country when murder occurred.

The Tema Police Command nabbed a domestic worker of the deceased and also placed GHC50,000 bounty on the killer(s).