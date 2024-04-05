ADVERTISEMENT
‘I’m training for you’ – UK-based boxer challenges Bukom Banku’s son to a fight

Emmanuel Ayamga

Trevor Dickson, a Congolese boxer based in the United Kingdom (UK) says he is ready to fight Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku.

The Congolese pugilist recently fought in the UK and after winning, he challenged Abu Kamoko to face him in his next fight.

“There is a fighter in Ghana called Tilapia,” Trevor said in a viral video after he was questioned about his next opponent.

“Tilapia, if you can hear me, I am training for you. Come down to England, and we will make it happen in Brixton.”

Abu, who’s nicknamed Ambitious Tilapia, captured the attention of Ghanaians when he reached the final of the 86kg cruiserweight category during the 2023 African Games.

He, however, had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Algerian opponent Kanouni Ousama in the final.

Since excelling at the just-ended African Games, Abu has expressed his desire to venture into professional boxing.

Speaking about his development so far, Abu said he now aims to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

He also shared some information on his educational background, revealing that he studied Building Construction in school.

I started boxing in Bukom because Bukom is the home of boxing… I gained some education, I attended school at Afadjato Senior High Technical School. I studied Building Construction,” he told Adom TV.

“But I don’t practice it, because right now if I build a house for you, it will collapse. I’ve put the building and construction aside to concentrate on boxing. My dream is to be a boxing champion.”

Meanwhile, Ghana ended the African Games with four gold medals from boxing after Joseph Commey, Samuel Takyi, Amadu Mohammed and Mohammed Aryeetey all won their final bouts.

