Boxer Joseph Agbeko now known by the title name Torgbui Kaletor II

“I am no more Joseph Agbeko. I think the brand Joseph Agbeko has done it all,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“As a fighter, I gave my all to make my people happy and proud so I want Joseph Agbeko to be treated as my legacy and I want to live to see the legacy of Joseph King Kong Agbeko.

“But, from now onwards, I will like to tell the general public to address me by the name, Togbe Kalitor II, I am no more Joseph Agbeko. Togbe Kalitor II is my title and that is the new me.”

Pulse Ghana

The 43-year-old is a two-time world champion, having been involved in 43 fights in his career, winning 38 and losing five.

His last defeat came in 2013 against Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeax but he recovered to win each of his next nine bouts.

Although he hasn’t officially announced his retirement from the sport yet, he has been inactive since December 2020.

In a recent interview with Class FM on the state of boxing in the country, he said the sport was currently lacking support and called on the government to act.

“Ghana boxing is not getting the support it deserves, we’re not getting it, not even half; boxing is part of sports in Ghana, so, I don’t know why the government is not supporting boxing as they are supposed to.

“I can confidently say this because we’ve boys preparing for the commonwealth games and the games are just around the corner, the people [boxers] going for the games should by this time going for training tours somewhere, doing a lot of activities that can prepare them for the competition.