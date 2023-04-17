From mason to pro boxer: Ghana’s Freezy MacBones makes waves in the UK

Last Saturday, MacBones defeated Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London after what was a dominant performance.

The boxer’s sheer power and heavy punches piqued the interest of many fans, with his videos going viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

His rise to professional boxing, though, has been a story of blood and sweat and it has taken him over a decade to reach this point.

Born in Ghana, MacBones was raised in a town called Bimma in the Ashanti Region, where he worked as a mason.

The boxer has photos of himself holding a shovel and working as a labourer at a construction site during his time in Ghana, and revealed in a recent interview that he comes from abject poverty.

"I worked so hard toward my dreams and I never give up. I never let anyone let me down. I put myself to the limit. I don't sleep, I'm running four o'clock, three o'clock like a madman,” he said after beating Sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People see me like, what's this guy doing? And now this is the answer for those people that were asking me those questions. And I'm so proud of myself, my mum, and my family back home. There are all watching me and I made them proud because I come nothing.”

"A place there was no light, there was no water, nothing there and I see myself with one of the biggest promotions in the world, Queensberry. Come on bro, there is a God. Whatever result happened there, I don't care. I see myself as a winner no matter what," he added.

MacBones relocated to the UK in 2012 and worked his way up to become a boxer. According to him, he worked two jobs, day and night, when he first arrived in the UK.