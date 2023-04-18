Anthony Joshua sent me $5,000 – Freezy MacBones

Speaking in an interview with GTV, Freezy MacBones detailed his relationship with Joshua, who is of Nigerian heritage.

“I don’t know where he got my number, I was sleeping and he called me on Facetime,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I was so shocked it was Antony Joshua. He always checks up on me, even in my first fight he called me and said congratulations, you worked so hard and deserve everything.”

“At the beginning of the year, he called me to check up again and said send me your bank account and I said champ, don’t do that, the next day he reminded me again and he sent me $5,000.”

Freezy MacBones has been trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The UK-based boxer was involved in just his second professional fight last Saturday as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight have since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ style of boxing.

The 33-year-old used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has said Freezy MacBones must reach out to them if he wants to represent Ghana.