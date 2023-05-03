Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones set to return to the ring on June 16

In an interview with Angel TV, Freezy MacBones' manager, Thaddeus Adomako, revealed that the boxer was excited about the support he had received from Ghanaians and promised to give them a good show in his next bout.

Thaddeus Adomako also described the boxer as Ghana's beacon of hope, saying he could bring back Ghana's glory days in boxing.

"We want to let you know that his next fight is going to be the 16th of June 2023 in London. It will be live on the fight app," Thaddeus Adomako said.

Freezy MacBones' journey to becoming a boxer from a humble beginning as a mason in Ghana has been an inspiration to many people in the country. The boxer who has been compared to the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, has expressed desire to win a world title soon.

"We try to focus on the positives, and the positives we try to focus on are that they see Freezy as a beacon of hope. Like he can bring Ghana boxing back to the full front of things. All the negatives, we look at it and turn it the other way," Thaddeus Adomako added.

The UK-based boxer was involved in just his second professional fight last month as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory over Sharp.