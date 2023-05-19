‘This is how God created me’ – Isaac Dogboe says his size is not a disadvantage

The 28-year-old fluffed his chance to once again become a world champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez via a unanimous decision last month.

He was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.

The defeat saw Dogboe miss out on the WBO Featherweight title and also marked his third defeat in the last five years following successive losses to Emanuel Navarette.

Some have attributed Dogboe’s defeats to his height and short reach, but the boxer insists that is how God created him and it’s not a disadvantage.

“If size mattered then I don’t think I will be in the sports. I don’t think I would have become a champion. I don’t think Tyson would become a champion either,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“This is how God made me and I used it to my own advantage and is been successful. God has been great and I am grateful for how I am.”

Meanwhile, despite losing out on the WBO Featherweight world title, Dogboe challenged Ramirez to show he’s a true champion by granting a rematch.

“All I have to say is, God is still king, praise be to the Lord Almighty. I thank God for this opportunity once again,” the Ghanaian boxer said.

“But you know what, Robeisy Ramirez is a terrific fighter but the result is bullshit. That knockdown was no knockdown. You talk about dictatorship, that was a dictatorship result right there.”