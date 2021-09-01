RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Leave Takyi alone to decide whether to remain amateur or turn pro – Ike Quartey

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey believes Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi has a big decision to make concerning his immediate future.

According to him, the 20-year-old must be allowed to decide on his own whether he to remain an amateur or become a professional boxer.

Takyi has seen his stock rise in the boxing terrain after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, the young boxer entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

In a recent interview, Takyi disclosed that he was no longer going to fight as an amateur boxer but he quickly rescinded his decision afterwards.

Discussing Takyi’s future, Ike Quartey, who is a former WBA Welterweight champion, believes the young boxer is ripe for professional boxing but must be allowed to make his own decisions.

“It is up to him, if he wants to turn professional or still remain an amateur. It is only him who can decide that; I can’t make that decision for him,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“I was 18 years when I went to the Olympics; then after I turned professional and won my first world title at 24, so it is his choice to make.”

The 51-year-old added: “I have competed in the World Championships, Africa Games and Commonwealth, and can you tell me if any of them compares to the Olympics?

“So if you have snatched a medal at the ultimate, why bother with the other competitions?”

Ike Quartey represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.

He retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.

