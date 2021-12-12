Watch: 'Merciful' Lomachenko asked Commey’s corner to stop fight to prevent more damage

Midway through the fight, the Ukrainian dropped Commey to the canvas with a powerful shot and pleaded with the Ghanaian’s corner to stop the fight in order to prevent Commey from suffering more damage.

The Ghanaian boxer's corner, however, refused to throw in the towel and rather allowed the fight to travel the full length.

The fight, which took by at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday morning, saw Lomachenko make a very impressive start.

The Ukrainian dropped Commey in the seventh round, leaving the Ghanaian very wobbly and rattled in the ring.

Despite Commey managing to hold his own and prevent a knockout, Lomachenko proved too good and more prepared, and landed several quality body punches with his sharp shots.

In the end, the judges rightly rewarded the Ukrainian for his dominant performance by scoring him a win by unanimous decision.