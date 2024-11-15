ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Iron Mike slaps Paul at final weigh-in and face-off (VIDEO)

Mandela Anuvabe

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson slapped his opponent Jake Paul at the final weigh-in and face-off before their crucial fight this weekend.

Iron Mike walked majestically to face Paul, who was crawling before he rose to face his competitor head-to-head.

However, that quickly turned violent, with Tyson handing Paul a powerful right-hand slap on the face. Tyson then said, “Talking's over," and walked off the stage.

The famous Youtuber appeared to brush it off as they were immediately separated by the security and team members. He smiled and then sat down.

“I didn't even feel it. He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you're getting knocked out," Paul said after the slap.

Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul, which the Texas Licensing and Regulations Department approved as a professional fight in April, will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, November 16, at 1 AM GMT.

Tyson's ulcer flare-up caused the encounter, which was originally planned for July 20 of this year, to be postponed.

The typical professional boxing match configuration has undergone several changes. The eight rounds of Paul vs. Tyson will last two minutes apiece, and both competitors will be wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves instead of the customary 10-ounce gloves.

This might lessen the likelihood that the fighters will sustain cuts and swellings throughout the fight.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing record
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing record Pulse Ghana

This is Iron Mike's first professional fight since he originally gave up the sport following a defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005. Tyson won 50 of his 58 prior professional victories, with 88% of those victories coming via stoppage.

Tyson is still the youngest fighter to ever win the world heavyweight title, having done it in 1986 at the age of 20. The American boxing legend's admirers will be hoping that he still has some of that tremendous punch power in his locker.

The undisputed marketing and hype king, Jake Paul, is going for his biggest ring scalp in only his 12th professional bout. Since starting his career in the sport in 2018, he has amassed an outstanding 10-1 record.

The famous YouTuber has demonstrated his punching prowess in recent fights, halting three of his opponents in the past year and winning two of them in the first round.

