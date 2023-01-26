Mike Tyson hit with $5 million lawsuit for allegedly raping woman in early 1990s

She said Tyson invited her to a party and while in his limousine he attempted to kiss her. The alleged victim said she turned him down but he went ahead to rape her.

“I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” a section of the affidavit read.

“My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me. As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

The victim said she hasn’t “been unable to maintain and/or develop healthy relationships with men or anyone in general.”

According to her, she has also “experienced extreme emotional suffering including but not limited to nightmares, panic attacks and flashbacks.”

She is, therefore, seeking $5 million in damages from the retired boxer for the incident that she says happened three decades ago.