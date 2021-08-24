The 20-year-old has seen his stock rise in the boxing terrain after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Samuel Takyi: Ghana’s Olympic bronze-medalist in no rush to become pro boxer
Ghana’s bronze-winning Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi says he is not thinking about becoming a professional boxer just yet.
Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.
Speaking about his future, he said he will eventually become a professional boxer but is in no rush at the moment.
Rather, Takyi said, he is preparing to grace the Commonwealth Games next year and the African Games afterwards.
“I will turn professional, but not now. For now, I’m preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year,” he said on Citi TV.
"After that, there’s the 2023 African Games, which Ghana is hosting and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games would follow soon after that. So I will definitely go professional, but not now.”
Meanwhile, Takyi has been rewarded with a car and a sum of $30,000 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.
The President said young boxer will receive $10,000 in cash while $20,000 will go into his career development fund.
This was announced when Takyi and the other contingent that represented Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games visited the Jubilee House last Friday.
Meanwhile, each of the 14 athletes that represented the country at the Games will also be given $5,000 as reward.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh