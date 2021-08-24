Samuel Takyi: Ghana’s Olympic bronze-medalist in no rush to become pro boxer

Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking about his future, he said he will eventually become a professional boxer but is in no rush at the moment.

Rather, Takyi said, he is preparing to grace the Commonwealth Games next year and the African Games afterwards.

“I will turn professional, but not now. For now, I’m preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year,” he said on Citi TV.

"After that, there’s the 2023 African Games, which Ghana is hosting and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games would follow soon after that. So I will definitely go professional, but not now.”

Meanwhile, Takyi has been rewarded with a car and a sum of $30,000 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The President said young boxer will receive $10,000 in cash while $20,000 will go into his career development fund.

This was announced when Takyi and the other contingent that represented Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games visited the Jubilee House last Friday.