Takyi is one of the boxers who will be representing Ghana at the African games, which will take place in the West African country from March 8 to March to March 23.
Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games
Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has promised to end the country’s long wait for a gold medal at the 2023 African Games.
The 23-year-old, who won bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, believes he has what it takes to win gold at the African Games.
Takyi targets gold medal at 2023 African Games
"Everybody knows what I am capable of. In fact, at the Olympics in Tokyo, my intention was to win gold, but things went against me. However, at the African Games, I will achieve my dream of a gold medal once and for all," he told Graphic Sport.
Takyi was Ghana’s only medallist from the last Olympics, having won bronze three years ago in Tokyo.
However, he was not part of the Black Bombers team that competed in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal last month.
However, he will travel with the team to Italy to try to secure one of the slots for the Olympics in the summer.
Takyi sets sights on 2024 Olympic Games
Takyi said he is prepared for the challenge, insisting he will resume his professional career after the Olympic Games.
"I am also gearing up for the Olympic qualifiers in Italy. This time I am well prepared and ready, and I know I will qualify.
"Although I am not under any promotional outfit, I am a professional boxer and will continue as such after the Olympics," he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh