Samuel Takyi: I’ll win gold medal at African Games

The 23-year-old, who won bronze at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, believes he has what it takes to win gold at the African Games.

Takyi targets gold medal at 2023 African Games

"Everybody knows what I am capable of. In fact, at the Olympics in Tokyo, my intention was to win gold, but things went against me. However, at the African Games, I will achieve my dream of a gold medal once and for all," he told Graphic Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Takyi was Ghana’s only medallist from the last Olympics, having won bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

However, he was not part of the Black Bombers team that competed in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal last month.

However, he will travel with the team to Italy to try to secure one of the slots for the Olympics in the summer.

Takyi sets sights on 2024 Olympic Games

Takyi said he is prepared for the challenge, insisting he will resume his professional career after the Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am also gearing up for the Olympic qualifiers in Italy. This time I am well prepared and ready, and I know I will qualify.