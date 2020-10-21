READ MORE: This is why Bukom Banku lost against Bastie Samir

In a non-title fight scheduled for 12 rounds, Bastie produced the performance of his career to end Bukom's undefeated record by stopping him in the seventh round.

Bastie Samir knocks out Banku

Banku was forced by Bastie to taste the floor first in the 3rd Round after a heavy blow served to his [Bukom Banku] face.

A visibly fatigued Bukom Banku struggled to complete the subsequent rounds as Bastie’s jabs proved to have what it takes to draw the remaining energy out of him.

Bastie Samir record after famous win reads (16-0-1, 15 KO’s)