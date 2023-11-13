The leader of the Movement for Change got everyone cheering him on when he stood up to spar with the former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion.
Video: Alan Kyerematen takes on Bukom Banku in funny sparring session
Presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen channeled his inner Floyd Mayweather when he challenged Bukom Banku in a light-hearted sparring session.
A video shared by Citi Sports on X (formerly Twitter) showed both mean thrilling a gathering by sizing each other up amid humor.
Kyerematen was present at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, December 22nd, 2023, for the launch of 2023 Nshona Rave.
The event pitches the brightest boxers in the country in a bid to give the sport a facelift and to improve its standard.
Kyerematen graced the event to support to his son, Victor Kyerematen, who’s leading the Nshona Rave.
The former Minister for Trade and Industry recently resigned from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as he gears up to contest the 2024 presidential elections.
Meanwhile, Bukom Banku has lost just one fight in his boxing career – a defeat with came against Bastie Samir six years ago.
He went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.
However, he hasn’t faced anyone since that time, although he hasn’t yet announced his retirement from the sport.
