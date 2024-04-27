Marta posted the announcement on her Instagram story. She also spoke about the decision in an interview with CNN Brazil. She said she will not play in 2025, even if she isn't picked for Brazil's Paris 2024 roster.
Brazil legend Marta to retire from international football Olympics
Brazilian soccer legend Marta will end her international playing career after a potential run at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, she announced Thursday.
Marta, 38, is a five-time Olympian. She is a two-time silver medalist. The leading scorer in Brazil women's soccer history also is a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year and holds the record for World Cup goals (17) for women and men.
Marta is also the first player to make 100 appearances for her club team, the Orlando Pride in the NWSL. She joined the club in 2017.
Marta has competed in five Olympics and made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she became the first player to score at five consecutive Olympic Games.
However, the 2024 Paris Olympics would mark her final tournament at an international level.
“If I go to the Olympics, I will enjoy every moment, because, regardless of whether I go to the Olympics or not, this is my last year with the national team,” said Marta. “There will be no more Marta from 2025 in the national team as an athlete. I am very calm about this because I see with great optimism this development that we are having concerning young athletes.”
The legend has played in six FIFA Women’s World Cups while simultaneously winning six FIFA Player of the Year awards, making her the highest female recipient to do so. Although no other female player has won the award more than three times, Marta has been nominated for the award 13 times throughout her career and holds the record for most all-time awards among male or female players.
Although Marta closes out her career with Brazil at the end of this year, Marta continues to make an impact at the club level with the Pride.
