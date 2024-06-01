Congratulations pour in for Inaki Williams & Patricia Morales

The wedding ceremony commenced at 4 PM, followed by a lavish reception at the stunning Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe, a venue well-loved by footballers and other celebrities.

The entire Athletic Bilbao team attended the wedding, except for Simón and Vivian, who were absent due to their call-up for the Spain national team.

Williams, who plays for both Athletic Bilbao and the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has been in a relationship with Morales for seven years. Their union was celebrated not only by those close to them but also by the broader football community, which has long admired their partnership.