Congratulations pour in for Inaki Williams & Patricia Morales

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Inaki Williams, the renowned Ghanaian striker, and his long-time girlfriend, Patricia Morales, have tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held at the Basilica of Begoña in Bilbao.

Inaki Willams X Patricia Morales
The event took place on a sunny Saturday, June 1, 2024, and has since garnered a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and well-wishers worldwide.

The wedding ceremony commenced at 4 PM, followed by a lavish reception at the stunning Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe, a venue well-loved by footballers and other celebrities.

The entire Athletic Bilbao team attended the wedding, except for Simón and Vivian, who were absent due to their call-up for the Spain national team.

Williams, who plays for both Athletic Bilbao and the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has been in a relationship with Morales for seven years. Their union was celebrated not only by those close to them but also by the broader football community, which has long admired their partnership.

Social media has been abuzz with posts celebrating the couple's union. Messages of congratulations have poured in from teammates, fans, and notable figures in the sports world. Many have expressed their joy for Williams and Morales, wishing them a lifetime of happiness together.

