Before partaking in a couple of rounds of crash, it is necessary to answer the following questions: “What is crash gambling?” and “How to play crash games?”

Like in every classic online gambling activity, you must first find a reputable crash casino that offers crash games that suit your budget and betting appetite.

Once you have found a platform to play crash games on, you can now proceed to understand the fundamentals.

At its core, it involves three aspects: a bet, a rapidly increasing multiplier value, and the “cash out” button.

To participate in a round, you must enter the amount you would like to bet on. This amount will be used to calculate your payout based on the multiplier value you secure.

Once locked in, the multiplier value presented on the screen will rapidly increase to a random value.

If you cash out before the round crashes, then the multiplier value that you cashed out on will determine the total payout. If you fail to cash out prior to the crash, you lose the amount you placed as a bet.

Types of Crash Gambling

Certain platforms for crash games have devised ways to vary the gambling experience in order to retain loyal customers and attract new ones.

Listed below are a few of the common types of crash gambling:

● Classic - This is the standard and original variation of the game. It involves a rapidly increasing multiplier value that progresses at a constant pace.

● Progressive - This mode is similar to Classic but instead of a constant pace, the multiplier value starts progressing slowly and then gradually picks up its pace as it reaches higher values.

● Reverse - This is essentially Classic but with an added twist of the multiplier value decreasing at certain intervals before ultimately crashing.

● Bonus - For this mode, once the multiplier value reaches a certain number, bonus conditions are triggered which may lead to significantly higher payouts.

● Automated - Instead of manually cashing out, the player is allowed to set either a predetermined cashout value or multiplier value, making each round more convenient and more controlled (to avoid moments of hesitation or impulsive cashouts).

Famous Crash Games

While there are a lot of different types of variations of crash games to choose from, these are the well-received crash games among crypto gamblers:-

Aviator retains all the core mechanics of Classic but provides players with a more enjoyable viewing experience (interface). As the multiplier value increases, players would be seeing an airplane taking off and elevating, leaving a trail of red in its path. The crash is then represented by the airplane flying away. Players must work to maximize potential gains before the airplane takes off completely.

Plinko, much like its popular namesake, is a game that relies on balls (or discs) dropping from above and traversing through pegs, eventually reaching multiplier values that would dictate the potential payout for each ball. There are three tiers of multipliers, with the green being the low-risk/low-reward tier, yellow being the medium-risk/medium-reward, and red being the high-risk/high-reward. The multiplier tier that triggers would depend on the color of the ball you drop.

Dice is a digital innovation of the classic street game that entails predicting whether the succeeding roll will yield a higher or lower total than the previous roll. In this game, players are presented with a ruler-like grid and a circular icon that pinpoints the current position and corresponding value of the figurative dice. The objective is to predict whether a higher or lower value will come out. If the prediction made is correct, then great payouts await.

Reputable Crash Casino

Due to its increasing popularity, many websites and businesses have decided to venture into the crash gambling industry.

However, not every platform is built the same. Consider the following factors when choosing a crash casino:

● Variety of gambling and betting games

● Types of currencies (and cryptocurrencies) permitted

● Security of personal information

● Social media presence

● Moral responsibilities

