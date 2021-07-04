Asamoah Gyan named Player of the Decade at 2021 Ghana Football Awards

Gyan played for the Black Stars for over a decade a half, becoming a key member of the team in that period.

The Legon Cities forward was part of the Ghana side that qualified for three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He was also the first Ghanaian footballer to score at the World Cup and currently Africa’s highest scorer at the global showpiece with six goals.

The 35-year-old doubles as Ghana’s most capped player with 109 appearances as well as the country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals to his name.

Gyan was voted BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010 and has etched his name in Ghana’ football folklore.

For these achievements, the former Sunderland and Udinese striker was named Player of the Decade at the Ghana Football Awards.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was also voted Local Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

