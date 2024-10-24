ADVERTISEMENT
5 Sports players’ houses before and after fame: Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others (Photos)

Mandela Anuvabe

For many athletes growing up was tough and playing sports was their only escape from reality and from poverty.

The exquisite and flashy lifestyle are sometimes a reflection of a life they had imagined, dreamt of and probably never thought they would live ever in their life.

Some grew up in slums or favela, as it is called in Brazil, small houses, and single-room apartments with many people, and some were simply homeless or refugees at a point in their lives.

But are now living lavishly thanks to sports and the hard work they have put in throughout the years.

From walking long distances, hopping in public transport, and boarding rides they couldn’t afford, to owning numerous cars that they never even seem to have the time to drive.

Fast cars, expensive customized vehicles, limited edition rides, and private jets are what they are used to now, and deservedly so.

They have toiled for the riches they enjoy now but that was not always the case. A grass-to-grace story is one that many sportsmen and women can relate to.

Underdogs earlier in life to winners, public figures, and celebrities. Such is the story of many athletes.

From not having any personal property to owning countless all over the world, that is the tale of a thousand and more sportsmen and women. The biggest names in the world of sports have similar stories.

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's house before and after fame
Cristiano Ronaldo's house before and after fame Pulse Ghana

2.Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's house before and after fame
Lionel Messi's house before and after fame Pulse Ghana

3.Serena Williams

Serena Williams' house before and after fame
Serena Williams' house before and after fame Pulse Ghana

4.Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema's house before and after fame
Karim Benzema's house before and after fame Pulse Ghana

5.Lebron James

Lebron James' house before and after fame
Lebron James' house before and after fame Pulse Ghana
