5 Sports players’ houses before and after fame: Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others (Photos)

Some grew up in slums or favela, as it is called in Brazil, small houses, and single-room apartments with many people, and some were simply homeless or refugees at a point in their lives.

But are now living lavishly thanks to sports and the hard work they have put in throughout the years.

From walking long distances, hopping in public transport, and boarding rides they couldn’t afford, to owning numerous cars that they never even seem to have the time to drive.

Fast cars, expensive customized vehicles, limited edition rides, and private jets are what they are used to now, and deservedly so.

They have toiled for the riches they enjoy now but that was not always the case. A grass-to-grace story is one that many sportsmen and women can relate to.

Underdogs earlier in life to winners, public figures, and celebrities. Such is the story of many athletes.

From not having any personal property to owning countless all over the world, that is the tale of a thousand and more sportsmen and women. The biggest names in the world of sports have similar stories.

Below are some of the houses of 5 athletes before and after fame

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

Pulse Ghana

2.Lionel Messi

Pulse Ghana

3.Serena Williams

Pulse Ghana

4.Karim Benzema

Pulse Ghana

5.Lebron James