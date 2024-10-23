Vinicius: Brazilian footballer tattoos name of child only for DNA to prove he’s not the father

Days after the baby’s birth, Tobias tattooed the words ‘Maite, I love you’ on his arm to celebrate the newborn's arrival into the world.

The tattoo seen on his Instagram page and reported by The Sun has now been deleted.

However, what seemed like a beautiful love story crowned by the birth of their daughter hit the rocks after a DNA test revealed that the 20-year-old was not the father of the baby.

His ex-girlfriend stated in an Instagram story days ago that they have been separated for a while, and confirmed the results of the DNA test.

Pulse Ghana

“I came to give a statement about something that is getting annoying and that, unfortunately, I would have to come out publicly to give you an explanation.

“Vinicius and I haven't been together for a while. During that time, I was in a relationship with someone and so was he,” she said.

Lima added that they both decided to move on but had to do the DNA test before.

“We both moved on with our lives. In the meantime, Maite came along. We decided to do a DNA test, and Maite is not Vinicius' daughter.”

Vinicius Tobias’ time at Real Madrid

Vinicius Tobias, a right-back, started his youth career with Internacional of Brazil before joining Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022.

He spent the last two years on loan at Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid after joining the Ukrainian club.

