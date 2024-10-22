Counsellor Lutterodt slams men who conduct DNA tests on their kids

In a conversation with gospel musician Empress Gifty on U Cook, Counsellor Lutterodt expressed his disapproval of DNA testing, questioning its importance.
Controversial Ghanaian personality Counsellor Lutterodt has criticised men who conduct DNA tests on their children.
The outspoken marriage counsellor asserted that individuals who conduct DNA tests on children they share with their partners are senseless.
He said: "People who conduct DNA tests have mental health issues. What are you doing the DNA tests for? I have no use for DNA tests."
Referring to ex-footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey’s paternity issue with his ex-wife, Counsellor Lutterodt revealed that he would not be upset if his wife cheated and became pregnant by another man.
He added: "Why would I cry if my wife cheated on me and got pregnant? I have always said that I won't be bothered if my wife has an affair with another man. I have been married to her for 26 years, so why would I cry if she cheats on me once. She understood what she did."
