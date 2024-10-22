Counsellor Lutterodt slams men who conduct DNA tests on their kids

The outspoken marriage counsellor asserted that individuals who conduct DNA tests on children they share with their partners are senseless.

Counsellor Lutterodt Pulse Ghana

He said: "People who conduct DNA tests have mental health issues. What are you doing the DNA tests for? I have no use for DNA tests."

Referring to ex-footballer Nii Odartey Lamptey’s paternity issue with his ex-wife, Counsellor Lutterodt revealed that he would not be upset if his wife cheated and became pregnant by another man.

He added: "Why would I cry if my wife cheated on me and got pregnant? I have always said that I won't be bothered if my wife has an affair with another man. I have been married to her for 26 years, so why would I cry if she cheats on me once. She understood what she did."

Counsellor Lutterodt has added his two cents to the ongoing brouhaha between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie.

The controversial Ghanaian counsellor has opined that Sarkodie is not at fault for what happened between him and Yvonne Nelson.

Counsellor Lutterodt Pulse Ghana