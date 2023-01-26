You have to be ashamed if a married man pays your rent – Counsellor Lutterodt

Speaking on Okay FM, the counselor said, young women who live in rented apartments paid for by married men should feel ashamed rather than proud of their behavior.

“Sisters should be ashamed of her (Deborah Seyram Adablah) because sisters who are lying in rented apartments that are being paid for by married men should rather commit suicide and die than be proud that a few sisters who live in accommodation are being paid for by a married man, and you are proud of her. Shameful people.

He also posed a general question to women about what they could do for men other than engage in sexual activity.

“Apart from sexual intercourse what do you have to offer any man on earth? Don't say it out loud, answer it in your own closet and be proud of it and be proud of it.

“Apart from sexual intercourse what do you add to man in your life? Forget your father, forget your brother, forget your cousins. Apart from removing pants, what do you have to add to the life of anyone? You don't answer in public. Answer in secret,” he added.

His comment follows the recent trending case regarding CFO of First Atlantic Bank Mr. Kwesi Nimak and his alleged sidechick, Deborah Seyram Adablah.

According to the plaintiff, identified as Deborah Seyram Adablah, she worked under the first defendant, also identified as Kwasi Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank which happens to be the second defendant, during which time she suffered overwhelming sexual harassment.

Deborah Seyram Adablah argued that the bank owed her a duty of care, but it didn’t only fail to discharge that duty, but also allegedly used her as bait to get wealthy men to open accounts with the bank in exchange for sex.

In her writ, she also alleged that virtually every senior manager has a girlfriend in the bank, and they change the ladies at their will, to the knowledge of the managers of the bank.