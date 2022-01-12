'He is becoming a nuisance, stop begging'- Counselor Lutterodt descends on T.T

According to Counselor, Psalm Adjeteyfio belongs to a family that must also see to his needs.

Psalm Adjeteyfio Pulse Ghana

Speaking about the Vice President's donation to the veteran actor, he said "we were all informed that he was given a cash gift. He even came out to publicly thank people. How then do you come back to say that the Vice President's money given to you has been used for investment so now you are hungry because nobody wants to donate? I don't understand him".

Sending a piece of advice to T.T, he added that "someone should please tell him to stop begging. The disgrace he's brought upon himself needs to stop. He is not the only man deserving of gifts... a good name is better than riches. it will be best if he shuts up, what he is doing isn't right. Someone should tell him to stop it".

Psalm Adjetefion in the leaked audio could be heard saying “MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money".