Amanda Jissih blasts MzGee for leaking audio of T.T begging her for 'leftover' food

T.T addressed the audio to Mzgee as he mentioned in her name in the voice note. "MzGee good afternoon, I am wondering if you have some leftover in your to kitchen to spare. Reason is people who help me have all withdrawn their help," he said.

Former Hitz FM presenter, Amanda Jissih, believes the audio has been leaked by MzGee and chided her.

Via a comment on social media, she wrote: "He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him ? What for? This is wrong Mzgee. He confided in you. If you can't help him, let him know n end it right there".

Amanda Jissih's comment Pulse Ghana

However, in an update, MzGee has denied leaking the audio. Responding to the comment by Amanda which has been widely reported by Ghanaian blogs, she wrote "Ghana! Herrrh! Christ me!".

In a tweet seen pulse.com.gh, she continued that "we forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost a year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!".