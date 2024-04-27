ADVERTISEMENT
"I entrust death prophecies to God, I don't worry" - Kinaata

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shared his perspective on death prophecies, stating that he does not worry about them and instead entrusts his fate to a higher power.

Kofi Kinaata

In a recent interview on Joy TV, the award-winning artist emphasized his faith and belief in God's plan for his life, expressing a calm and philosophical outlook toward predictions of death or misfortune.

"I don't worry about death prophecies, I leave it to God," Kofi Kinaata remarked, reflecting on the various prophecies that have surfaced over time regarding the fate of individuals in Ghana's entertainment industry.

His statement comes on the back of a recent death prophecy about him which has surfaced online. In the viral video, the pastor is heard asking people to pray for Kofi so he is rescued from the wiles of the devil.

"...and that you a man that sings that they call him Kofi Kinaata, that represents Takoradi, they should pray for him. I kid you not. I don't give prophecies about these musicians. I don't do that. But in the hour when the angel was speaking to me, I saw him and the angel told me he was the next they were going for. They will cut off his life prematurely if care is not taken," he said.

According Kinaata, he had received a lot of such prophecies.

“I hear this every month, sometimes in a month it would come from different places”

“I don’t even want to talk about it. That’s what he has seen and he’s saying it. Maybe me too I have seen it and I haven’t come out to say it,” he said.

He further noted that he prays about five (5) times a day not because of said prophecies, but because of his own Christian beliefs as he was tired of hearing them.

