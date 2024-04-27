Giggs drops video for 'Hallelujah' with Lojay

ADVERTISEMENT
UK rapper, Giggs has released the official music video for his new song, 'Hallelujah', in partnership with acclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lojay.

Giggs and Lojay
The Earthboi-directed video artfully combines high-definition clips and vintage-style film, capturing snapshots of ordinary people taking part in activities like skating, biking, and dancing.

A tribute to the late MohBad, a fast-emerging Nigerian star, is also included in the form of a mural.

The video presents a rhythmic contrast as Giggs cruises through the city in a convertible, accompanied by a distinguished elder, while Lojay performs the catchy chorus back in Lagos, Nigeria.

The track, crafted by Puffybeatz, is part of Giggs' latest.

