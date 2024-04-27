The Earthboi-directed video artfully combines high-definition clips and vintage-style film, capturing snapshots of ordinary people taking part in activities like skating, biking, and dancing.
Giggs drops video for 'Hallelujah' with Lojay
UK rapper, Giggs has released the official music video for his new song, 'Hallelujah', in partnership with acclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter, Lojay.
A tribute to the late MohBad, a fast-emerging Nigerian star, is also included in the form of a mural.
The video presents a rhythmic contrast as Giggs cruises through the city in a convertible, accompanied by a distinguished elder, while Lojay performs the catchy chorus back in Lagos, Nigeria.
The track, crafted by Puffybeatz, is part of Giggs' latest.
