Rick Ross hails Medikal for his O2 Indigo success, wishes to join Stubborn Academy

During the conversation, the rappers talked about a mutual acquaintance, Brett Berish, the CEO of Belaire Champagne, who remains an avid fan of Medikal after hearing his Stubborn Academy hit record with Shatta Wale.

Rick Ross joked about enrolling in Medikal's Stubborn Academy as he shared a few of his initiatives with Medikal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MMG boss is currently on a mission to unite various top African stars for his upcoming project.

So far, the rapper has included King Promise, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif in his plans as he ramps up preparations for the collaborative project. Medikal shared his readiness to work with Rick Ross and also promised the American rapper a good time when he finally arrives in Ghana.

"When you come, you aren't sleeping. I won't take you to the bougie areas. I will take you to the streets. Sowutuom and Nima," Medikal established.

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, raised the bar for Ghana's music industry with a remarkable sold-out concert at the prestigious O2 Indigo in London on Friday May 3, 2024.