There’s a lot of money in Ghana, relocating is not an option – Fella Makafui

Despite a surge in visa applications, she said moving out of Ghana has never come to her mind because she does not see why.

"I like Ghana. If I go anywhere, I'll come back to Ghana. Why should I relocate," she said.

Sharing reasons why she would never relocate, she stated that there is money in Ghana. She said that despite the downsides, such as the intermittent power supply known as the dumsor, her love for the country remained the same.

Speaking about dumsor, Fella said it is manageable. She said that before showing up for the interview, her lights were out, and she had to do her makeup in her car.

A lot of celebrities have advised the youth not to consider relocating to another country.

They encouraged Ghanaians living in Ghana to start working towards their dreams despite the lack of immediate support, adding that taking the first step could lead to finding help along the way.

“If you are in Ghana and you think you can fulfil your dreams here but unfortunately, you have no help, just start. When you start, you will definitely get a helper.”