There’s a lot of money in Ghana, relocating is not an option – Fella Makafui

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui has expressed her unending love for Ghana.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

During an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show, Fella Makafui said she does not intend to relocate to another country.

Recommended articles

Despite a surge in visa applications, she said moving out of Ghana has never come to her mind because she does not see why.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

"I like Ghana. If I go anywhere, I'll come back to Ghana. Why should I relocate," she said.

Sharing reasons why she would never relocate, she stated that there is money in Ghana. She said that despite the downsides, such as the intermittent power supply known as the dumsor, her love for the country remained the same.

Speaking about dumsor, Fella said it is manageable. She said that before showing up for the interview, her lights were out, and she had to do her makeup in her car.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

A lot of celebrities have advised the youth not to consider relocating to another country.

They encouraged Ghanaians living in Ghana to start working towards their dreams despite the lack of immediate support, adding that taking the first step could lead to finding help along the way.

“If you are in Ghana and you think you can fulfil your dreams here but unfortunately, you have no help, just start. When you start, you will definitely get a helper.”

These comments come amid concerns raised over the exodus of citizens from many African countries, notably Ghana to overseas in search of jobs.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

