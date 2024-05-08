MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

The Tesla giveaway bonanza is not new to the world's most popular YouTuber as he is known for his extravagant philanthropic ventures and stunts including a $1m cash giveaway among others.

Business Insider USA

The announcement was made via MrBeast's Instagram and other social media platforms, accompanied by a video showing him amidst 25 Tesla Model 3s and a lone Cybertruck, which serves as the grand prize.

Entering the contest is simple: comment on the original Instagram video and tag two friends. Donaldson will then randomly select 26 winners from the eligible participants.

While there are some conditions to meet, they're relatively minor. Participants must be residents of select countries including the U.S., Australia, Canada, and others listed. Additionally, entrants must be at least 18 years old, with Canadians and Mexicans needing to answer a skill-testing question to claim their prize.

The entry period runs from May 7 to 11:59 ET on May 10, with winners set to be announced on May 14. Winners must follow MrBeast's Instagram account for notification and may need to sign a release, given the nature of the giveaway.