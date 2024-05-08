Kanayo O Kanayo initiates son into Nollywood, warns crew not to treat him special

In maintaining a professional environment, Kanayo emphasised that his son will be treated like any other crew member. He clarified that Clinton would receive compensation for his role on the movie set.

Clinton, a graduate of Babcock University, is embarking on an internship to gain practical experience in management and filmmaking.

Kanayo encouraged his peers and admirers to provide similar opportunities for their children, fostering a deeper understanding and respect for the film industry.

In an Instagram post, Kanayo expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We resumed filming today. My son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant."

In the video below, he continued "he is an intern to understudy filmmaking and management before proceeding to further studies. We should let our children work in our organizations or other establishments to appreciate the industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board Simpliciter Associates Productions."

Kanayo O. Kanayo is a Nigerian actor known for his remarkable performances in Nollywood films. Born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere on March 1, 1962, he adopted the stage name "Kanayo O. Kanayo" to differentiate himself from others in the industry.

He gained widespread recognition for his role as a ritualist in the 1992 movie "Living in Bondage," which is considered a classic in Nollywood. Kanayo has since appeared in numerous films, often portraying complex characters with depth and nuance.

