Gyakie and Efya rated best performers after Kiss Daniel’s OVO Arena concert in London

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, nailed her first stadium performance at Kizz Daniel's sold-out concert at the Ovo Wembley Arena in London.

Gyakie and Efya
Gyakie and Efya

The 24-year-old daughter of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong thrilled the audience at the 12,000-capacity stadium with her hit songs from Forever to Rent Free, among others.

Gyakie wore a custom-made white three-piece latex outfit and a long, straight hairstyle while slaying in heavy makeup. The KNUST graduate accessorised her look with classy silver earrings that matched her long boots.

In a backstage interview with media personality Adesope, the Song Bird, as her fans affectionately call her, revealed that she was pleased to see the crowd sing her songs word for word.

Meanwhile, Efya, a veteran in the Ghanaian music scene, wowed the audience with her powerful voice and versatile style, proving once again why she is regarded as one of Africa’s finest vocalists

The Award winning female vocalist also came up on stage to perform her hit features ‘Skin Tight’ and ‘Daddyo ‘ which got the fans reminiscing the good old days .

The OVO Arena in London was on Monday, May 6, 2024 transformed into a pulsating hub of African music as Ghanaian music sensations Gyakie and Efya joined forces with Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel for a sold-out concert that left fans spellbound.

The OVO Arena concert was a show to celebrate Kiss Daniel’s 10-year anniversary on stage with fans in London.

