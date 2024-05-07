Drake's security reportedly shot during drive-by shooting at the rapper's home

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was found in the street and promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment. While it remains unclear whether Drake was present during the incident, sources indicate that he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The perpetrator fled the scene, prompting a search by authorities. Witnesses have reported that the security guard was shot multiple times during the drive-by shooting.

According to the Toronto Sun, despite Drake's well-publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar, there is no immediate indication that the incident is connected to their rivalry.

Police swiftly restricted access to the vicinity around Drake's mansion, which he acquired in 2015 and is known for its opulence. The area was cordoned off as investigators continued their probe into the shooting.

The injured security guard underwent emergency surgery for his wounds, described as serious but non-life-threatening, including one to the upper chest. Discussions are underway for potential police interviews within Drake's mansion.

In a separate incident earlier that night, another shooting occurred approximately nine miles away in Oakwood Village, though authorities have not confirmed any connection between the two incidents.

This incident is not the first time Drake's mansion has been involved in a serious incident. In March 2021, a woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a security guard with a knife outside the property.