Wizkid and Jada P react to breakup rumours

Following Davido's claim, social media commentator Isaac Fayose asserted that Jada P had left Wizkid. He also claimed the singer was battling mental issues leading to his tantrums online.

A trending video online showed Wizkid and his baby mama partying at an event in London, UK.

Wizkid and Jada P wore similar black outfits to spice things up.

A clip captured when Wizkid hugged his wife’s younger sister, DJ SkylaTylaa, as he congratulated her on her sold-out show.

Wizkid and Davido earlier last week set social media ablaze with fiery and confrontational jabs at each other.

Wizkid and Davido stand as two of Nigeria's foremost artists, boasting remarkable commercial success, distinct brand identities, widespread influence, and massive fan followings.

Their ascent to the mainstream music scene began in 2010 for Wizkid and in 2011 for Davido, and since then, they have consistently dominated the industry for over a decade.

Throughout this period, their relationship has swung between fellowship and rivalry, driven by competition and disparities between their individual teams and fan bases.