Wizkid and Jada P react to breakup rumours

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian music star Wizkid, and his baby mama, doubles as his manager Jada P, may have indirectly reacted to rumours about them going their separate ways.

Wizkid and Jada Pollock share a laugh on the streets of London.
During their recent online exchange, Davido caused a stir after he referred to Wizkid as a woman beater

Following Davido's claim, social media commentator Isaac Fayose asserted that Jada P had left Wizkid. He also claimed the singer was battling mental issues leading to his tantrums online.

Wizkid and Jada (ceekvibes)
A trending video online showed Wizkid and his baby mama partying at an event in London, UK.

Wizkid and Jada P wore similar black outfits to spice things up.

A clip captured when Wizkid hugged his wife’s younger sister, DJ SkylaTylaa, as he congratulated her on her sold-out show.

Wizkid and Davido earlier last week set social media ablaze with fiery and confrontational jabs at each other.

Wizkid and Davido stand as two of Nigeria's foremost artists, boasting remarkable commercial success, distinct brand identities, widespread influence, and massive fan followings.

Their ascent to the mainstream music scene began in 2010 for Wizkid and in 2011 for Davido, and since then, they have consistently dominated the industry for over a decade.

Throughout this period, their relationship has swung between fellowship and rivalry, driven by competition and disparities between their individual teams and fan bases.

Watch the video of Wizkid and Jada P at a show below:

Dorcas Agambila

