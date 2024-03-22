Davido, Burna Boy listed as most popular artists in West Africa; Ghanaian artists missing

According to statistics from Congo to Global Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid stand out as the most popular and influential figures in West Africa.

Notably, no Ghanaian artist was on the list of most popular West African artist and that has disappointed Ghanaian fans.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has cemented his status as one of Africa's biggest music exports. With his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae influences, Burna Boy has captivated audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

His albums "African Giant" and "Twice as Tall" have received critical acclaim and earned him multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

Pulse Nigeria

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, is another powerhouse in the West African music scene. As one of Nigeria's most successful artists, Davido has consistently delivered hit songs and sold-out concerts both at home and abroad.

His infectious energy, catchy melodies, and collaborations with international acts have helped him amass a large and dedicated fan base.

Nigerian star Davido Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is often referred to as Nigeria's biggest music export. With his smooth vocals and genre-defying sound, Wizkid has become a household name not only in Africa but also in the global music industry.

His collaborations with top artists such as Drake, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber have further solidified his position as a global superstar.

Pulse Nigeria