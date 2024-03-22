ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Burna Boy listed as most popular artists in West Africa; Ghanaian artists missing

Dorcas Agambila

In recent years, the West African music scene has witnessed a surge in global recognition, with several artists making waves internationally.

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]
Among these artists, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid stand out as the most popular and influential figures in the region.

Recommended articles

According to statistics from Congo to Global Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid stand out as the most popular and influential figures in West Africa.

Notably, no Ghanaian artist was on the list of most popular West African artist and that has disappointed Ghanaian fans.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has cemented his status as one of Africa's biggest music exports. With his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae influences, Burna Boy has captivated audiences worldwide.

His albums "African Giant" and "Twice as Tall" have received critical acclaim and earned him multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, is another powerhouse in the West African music scene. As one of Nigeria's most successful artists, Davido has consistently delivered hit songs and sold-out concerts both at home and abroad.

His infectious energy, catchy melodies, and collaborations with international acts have helped him amass a large and dedicated fan base.

Nigerian star Davido
Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is often referred to as Nigeria's biggest music export. With his smooth vocals and genre-defying sound, Wizkid has become a household name not only in Africa but also in the global music industry.

His collaborations with top artists such as Drake, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber have further solidified his position as a global superstar.

Wizkid (Credit: Bellanaija)
These three artists have not only achieved commercial success but have also used their platforms to advocate for social and political change. They have addressed important issues such as police brutality, corruption, and youth empowerment through their music and public statements, earning them respect and admiration from fans across the world.

