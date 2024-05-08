ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal eyes 20,000 capacity O2 Arena for next London show

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian rapper Medikal is set to host his next UK concert at the O2 Arena following a hugely successful performance at the Indigo O2 concert on May 3, 2024.

Medikal
Medikal

The event featured top artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Malcolm Nuna, and Jay Bhad, drawing a larger-than-expected crowd.

Recommended articles

In an interview with United Showbiz, Medikal shared his plans for future shows and reflected on the overwhelming turnout at his recent concert. Surprised by the massive audience, he noted the necessity for a larger venue to accommodate his growing fan base.

Medikal
Medikal Pulse Ghana

"The investment and promotion for the event drew a big crowd, as expected. However, the turnout taught me to choose a bigger venue next time since some fans were left outside due to the full capacity inside," Medikal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also discussed the challenges of the delayed start and the need for rapid performances, attributing these to the late arrival of fans, many of whom were coming straight from work.

Looking ahead, Medikal indicated that he plans to book the 20,000-seat O2 Arena for future performances to ensure there is ample space for attendees. "We need a very big space to accommodate everyone who wants to experience the show," he stated.

He also highlighted the strict scheduling enforced by the venue's management, noting that any overrun would result in significant fines.

"The concert had to end by 11 pm sharp because of our agreement with the venue managers. Any delay beyond that time would have cost us over £300,000 in penalties, which was not feasible," he explained in the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medikal's strategic planning and reflection on his recent concert experience showcase his commitment to enhancing his shows and ensuring the best possible experience for his fans.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aplus

A Plus praises Mahama for providing him and Oppong Nkrumah security protection

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit Nigeria. [Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images via Getty Images]

Why and when British royals Meghan and Harry are visiting Nigeria

Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Cubana Chief Priest dodges prison while Bob Risky is jailed for same offence

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale goes off on UTV and Despite with threat and cocaine comment (VIDEO)