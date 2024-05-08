The event featured top artists like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Malcolm Nuna, and Jay Bhad, drawing a larger-than-expected crowd.
Medikal eyes 20,000 capacity O2 Arena for next London show
Ghanaian rapper Medikal is set to host his next UK concert at the O2 Arena following a hugely successful performance at the Indigo O2 concert on May 3, 2024.
In an interview with United Showbiz, Medikal shared his plans for future shows and reflected on the overwhelming turnout at his recent concert. Surprised by the massive audience, he noted the necessity for a larger venue to accommodate his growing fan base.
"The investment and promotion for the event drew a big crowd, as expected. However, the turnout taught me to choose a bigger venue next time since some fans were left outside due to the full capacity inside," Medikal said.
He also discussed the challenges of the delayed start and the need for rapid performances, attributing these to the late arrival of fans, many of whom were coming straight from work.
Looking ahead, Medikal indicated that he plans to book the 20,000-seat O2 Arena for future performances to ensure there is ample space for attendees. "We need a very big space to accommodate everyone who wants to experience the show," he stated.
He also highlighted the strict scheduling enforced by the venue's management, noting that any overrun would result in significant fines.
"The concert had to end by 11 pm sharp because of our agreement with the venue managers. Any delay beyond that time would have cost us over £300,000 in penalties, which was not feasible," he explained in the video below.
Medikal's strategic planning and reflection on his recent concert experience showcase his commitment to enhancing his shows and ensuring the best possible experience for his fans.
