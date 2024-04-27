ADVERTISEMENT
King Promise sets stage aglow as Asian tour commences with stellar show in Singapore

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise has kicked off his much-anticipated Asian Tour with a spectacular performance in Singapore, leaving fans mesmerized by his talent and stage presence.

King Promise
King Promise

The "Selfish" hitmaker took to the stage at a packed venue in Singapore, where he showcased his unique blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and R&B to an enthusiastic audience. Performing a mix of his chart-topping hits and fan-favorite tracks, King Promise delivered a memorable show that captivated the crowd from start to finish.

King Promise had concert-goers dancing and singing along throughout the night from the soulful ballads to the upbeat anthems, his versatile repertoire kept the audience entertained and engaged until the final encore.

The Asian Tour marks a significant milestone in King Promise's career as he expands his reach beyond the shores of Africa to connect with fans across the globe with shows lined up in various cities across Asia, the tour promises to be a thrilling journey for both the artist and his fans.

King Promise achieves milestones as first Ghanaian artiste to host a sold-out concert in Singapore. Continuing his Asian tour, the Afrobeat sensation will grace the stage at Bali’s Atlas Beach Club on April 27, followed by Jakarta on May 3.

