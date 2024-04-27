Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

To honor the cherished memory of the beloved actor, another requiem mass is scheduled to be held on May 13 at the Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu. This solemn occasion will provide an opportunity for loved ones to pay their respects and bid farewell.

On May 14, friends, colleagues, and fans will gather at the Amadeo Ceremony Center in Enugu to celebrate Junior Pope's life and legacy. The event will be marked by heartfelt tributes and a candlelight ceremony, reflecting on the profound impact he had on those around him.

A wake will be held on May 16 at his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State, where the community will come together to mourn the loss of one of their own.

The final rites of passage are scheduled for May 17, following the burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe. Junior Pope will be laid to rest in the comforting embrace of his ancestral land, surrounded by the love and memories of his family and community.

A final Thanksgiving mass is planned for Sunday, May 19, at St. Peter’s Parish Ukche Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu.

This service will serve as a time of reflection and gratitude as loved ones express appreciation for Junior Pope's life and the lasting impact he left behind.