Empawa releases Oshamo’s viral TikTok song ‘Life Of The Party’

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nigerian-born, UK-based rising star oShamo presents his first official single of 2024, setting the stage for what promises to be a standout year.

oShamo
oShamo

Aptly titled "Life of the Party", the song was produced by SkeellzGotbeat and showcases oShamo's distinct bass voice and charismatic personality.

Throughout the track, listeners get a glimpse of oShamo's charismatic personality, which shines through every lyric and note.

"Life of the Party" has rapidly gained popularity and is currently trending on TikTok.

The song has inspired over 7,000 organic videos, accumulating more than 4 million views.

Its popularity continues to increase day by day.

Signed to Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa, oShamo steps into the spotlight with this vibrant, energetic track, destined to become a staple in every party playlist, just as its name suggests.

