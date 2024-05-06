ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian celebrities moved to tears by Afronita and Abigail's BGT performance

Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to express their emotions after watching Afronita and Abigail's captivating performance on the popular television show "Britain's Got Talent" (BGT).

The duo's performance impressed the judges and touched viewers' hearts worldwide.

Okyeame Kwame, a music industry veteran, shared his emotional response, saying,

"I have cried this morning with uncontrollable tears as I watched the video. In my whole 26-year career, judging Abigail to win Talented Kids is one of the most rewarding experiences I have had. Awwwwww such a visible victory. Go Abi."

Similarly, Sister Derby expressed her overwhelming emotions.

"I watched it without knowing about the deaf part and cried a river, and now I’m crying an ocean. So lovely 😫😍 @afronitaaa 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well done."

Nadia Buari and Beverly Afaglo also shared their sentiments, with Nadia saying, "I cried too. So beautiful ❤️," and Beverly added, "Why can’t I stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 well done Afronita, God bless u."

Even the celebrities who couldn't hold back their tears joined in.

Selly Galley confessed, "I’m crying too 😭 true black stars ⭐️ ❤️," while Ceccy Twum simply said, "Soo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ crying watching this."

The performance of Afronita and Abigail received high praise from the judges, who commended them for their creativity, passion, and undeniable talent. Simon Cowell, one of the judges on the show, described their performance as "absolutely sensational" and praised them for their commitment to their craft.

Their ability to blend traditional African dance styles with modern flair impressed both the judges and viewers alike, earning them praise and admiration.

As they danced across the stage with grace and precision, Afronita and Abigail brought a piece of Ghana to the hearts of everyone watching

Their journey on the show has not only showcased their incredible talent but also served as a platform to celebrate Ghanaian culture and heritage on an international stage.

