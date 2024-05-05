'To watch me dance is to hear me speak', Afronita and Abigail's wow effect on BGT

The duo's journey on "Britain's Got Talent" began with a powerful and electrifying audition that showcased their exceptional talent and passion for dance with their unique style, infectious energy, and synchronized movements, Afronita and Abigail immediately captured the attention of the judges and audience at large

Their performance received high praise from the judges, who commended them for their creativity, passion, and undeniable talent. Simon Cowell, one of the judges on the show, described their performance as "absolutely sensational" and praised them for their commitment to their craft.

Their journey on the show has not only showcased their incredible talent but also served as a platform to celebrate Ghanaian culture and heritage on an international stage.

Afronita and Abigail's impact on "Britain's Got Talent" has been undeniable. They have inspired countless individuals with their passion, determination, and unwavering dedication to their craft.

With their talent and creativity, they are destined for greatness, and their journey on "Britain's Got Talent" is just the beginning of what promises to be a bright and successful career in the world of dance.