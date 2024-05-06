5 dancers who have turned their passion for dancing into money making business

Fortunately, this is not the case for the list of dancers featured in this editorial. From Dancegod Lloyd to Incredible Zigi, they seem to enjoy the support of their fans and loved ones.

Due to this, they have made a good name for themselves on social media and are entertaining fans with their lovely dance skills.

Not only are they reviving the dance culture of Ghana, but the likes of Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, and Incredible Zigi are also all making an impact on the youth using their art.

Now more than ever, dancing as a career has become very lucrative since Dancegod Lloyd, and his colleague dancers gained prominence by just doing what they love: dance.

Today, we’re focusing on their creativity and what they’re doing to change the course of their lives and communities.

In no particular order, check out the amazing talent of these top 5 dancers from Ghana.

Incredible Zigi

He is credited to have created the PILOLO and KUPE dance steps as elements in Afrobeats/Azonto.

Musicians such as Janet Jackson have infused these dance steps in their choreography, and have performed them on tour and in their videos.

The KUPE dance was featured on the NBA 2K20 by the game developers Visual Concepts.

Pulse Ghana

Dancegod Lloyd

He has performed in several music videos, including “Already” by Beyonce, “See Brother” by Patoranking and “Shoo” by Kwamz and Flava.

In 2017, Dancegod, with his manager and dance partner, Afro Beast, initiated a charitable group called “Dance With Purpose Academy”, which aims at helping young talented dancers on the street.

Shoo – is a song by Kwamz and Flava, but Dancegod Lloyd is credited with the creation of the dance steps.

Pulse Ghana

Afrobeast

Through DWP Academy, this dancer says he and his team are building the next generation of Afro dancers in the world so that when they are no more, what they have started will be continued.

That is the legacy he is working on at this time.

DWP’s Afrobeast Pulse Ghana

Afronitaa

At 20 years old, Ghanaian dancer Afronita, also known as Stargyal, is one of the most promising female dancing figures on social media and is quickly becoming one of the most well-known personalities in the field.

Her real name is Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, regular Instagram users and TikTokers have most likely already seen the charming collection of dancing videos featuring the little star who has just broken out into the spotlight.

Afronita Pulse Ghana

Endurancegrand

Ghanaian dancer famous for her online dance videos as well as her energetic live performances. She has showcased her dancing skills on VGMA, TV3, Ghana Football Awards, and Ghana's Most Beautiful.

A video of her attempting the morning stress dance challenge amongst a crowd received over 5 million views.