Patapaa says he wants contact to book Indigo O2 following Medikal's success

Medikal, a Ghanaian rapper, recently made headlines with his sold-out concert at the O2 Indigo, marking a significant achievement for Ghana's music industry.

The event was a testament to the increasing influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage. With the O2 Indigo renowned for hosting top-tier international acts, Medikal's performance showcased not only his talent but also the vibrancy of Ghanaian music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The atmosphere at the concert was electric as Medikal entertained a capacity crowd with his energy, charisma, and musical prowess.

Medikal Pulse Ghana

Joining Medikal on stage were music heavyweights from Ghana, including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, highlighting the unity and influence of the Ghanaian music community.

This concert is seen as a potential game-changer for Ghana's music industry, which has often been overshadowed by neighboring countries like Nigeria and South Africa.