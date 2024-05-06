In a post on social media platform X, Patapaa wrote, "#1HERO 🦸♂️ @patapaa_amisty· How do I book the Indigo O2? Any Contact ??? #Pa2PaSojas"
Patapaa says he wants contact to book Indigo O2 following Medikal's success
Ghanaian musician Patapaa has hinted at plans to book London's O2 Indigo following the success of Medikal's recent concert in the prestigious venue.
Recommended articles
Medikal, a Ghanaian rapper, recently made headlines with his sold-out concert at the O2 Indigo, marking a significant achievement for Ghana's music industry.
The event was a testament to the increasing influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage. With the O2 Indigo renowned for hosting top-tier international acts, Medikal's performance showcased not only his talent but also the vibrancy of Ghanaian music.
The atmosphere at the concert was electric as Medikal entertained a capacity crowd with his energy, charisma, and musical prowess.
Joining Medikal on stage were music heavyweights from Ghana, including Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, highlighting the unity and influence of the Ghanaian music community.
This concert is seen as a potential game-changer for Ghana's music industry, which has often been overshadowed by neighboring countries like Nigeria and South Africa.
Patapaa's interest in booking the O2 Indigo indicates the growing ambition of Ghanaian artists to make their mark on the global music scene.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh