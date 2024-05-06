Afronitaa, Abigail and other Ghanaians who put Ghana on the map via global reality shows

Here are some Ghanaians who have participated in various international reality shows

. Ghanaian comedian Kojo Anim

The then 38-year old Ghanaian comedian got Simon Cowell very impressed in 2019 and it's not every day that Simon Cowell gets impressed.

Kojo Anim definitely impressed Simon and won Britain’s Got Talent judge’s approval in the form of a golden buzzer.

Kojo Anim made Simon Cowell laugh so much that he reached for the golden buzzer.

.Reggie 'N' Bollie

Having previously failed to make a mark after they auditioned at Britain’s Got Talent, Reggie Zippy and Bollie, now known as Menn on Poinnt decided to take their talents to X Factor UK.

They impressed the four judges including Simon Cowell with their act, earning them a spot at the reality show’s bootcamp.

Bollie is famous for his ‘You may kiss the bride’ song off a compilation project by Hammer. Zippy’s biggest hit is the song ‘Virgin’.

.Afronita and Abigail

Even before the new season of Britain's Got Talent officially starts showing, popular dancer Afronitaa increased the appetite of Ghanaians with a teaser of the show.

With infectious energy and synchronized moves, they brought back the spirit of azonto, dancing to popular hits like Fuse’s “Antenna” and other Azonto classics.

Abigail Dromo and her mentor, Afronitaa, formerly of the DWP dance group, have put Ghana's name on the map following their remarkable performance at Britain's Got Talent.