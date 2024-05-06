ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afronitaa, Abigail and other Ghanaians who put Ghana on the map via global reality shows

Dorcas Agambila

From electrifying dance performances to captivating musical talents, Ghanaians have been making their mark on international reality shows, showcasing their skills and cultural richness to audiences around the world.

Ghanaian who have been on international reality shows
Ghanaian who have been on international reality shows

Among these talented individuals are Afronita, Reggie 'N' Bollie etc each leaving a lasting impression with their memorable appearances on prominent global platforms.

Recommended articles

Here are some Ghanaians who have participated in various international reality shows

. Ghanaian comedian Kojo Anim

The then 38-year old Ghanaian comedian got Simon Cowell very impressed in 2019 and it's not every day that Simon Cowell gets impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kojo Anim definitely impressed Simon and won Britain’s Got Talent judge’s approval in the form of a golden buzzer.

Kojo Anim made Simon Cowell laugh so much that he reached for the golden buzzer.

.Reggie 'N' Bollie

Having previously failed to make a mark after they auditioned at Britain’s Got Talent, Reggie Zippy and Bollie, now known as Menn on Poinnt decided to take their talents to X Factor UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

They impressed the four judges including Simon Cowell with their act, earning them a spot at the reality show’s bootcamp.

Bollie is famous for his ‘You may kiss the bride’ song off a compilation project by Hammer. Zippy’s biggest hit is the song ‘Virgin’.

.Afronita and Abigail

Even before the new season of Britain's Got Talent officially starts showing, popular dancer Afronitaa increased the appetite of Ghanaians with a teaser of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

With infectious energy and synchronized moves, they brought back the spirit of azonto, dancing to popular hits like Fuse’s “Antenna” and other Azonto classics.

Abigail Dromo and her mentor, Afronitaa, formerly of the DWP dance group, have put Ghana's name on the map following their remarkable performance at Britain's Got Talent.

They left all four judges, including Simon Cowell, thrilled and dumbfounded after displaying their electrifying dance moves on stage.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fella Makafui and D-Black

D-Black is like a big brother to me -Fella Makafui sets record straight

Amerado lands in the hospital after falling on stage (VIDEO)

Amerado lands in the hospital after falling on stage (VIDEO)

Nana Ama McBrown

I don't care if you tag me as an 85-year-old; I know I'm young - McBrown to critics

Mona Gucci

I can't support Moesha's fundraiser; she attacked me for criticising slay queens - Mona