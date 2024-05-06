ADVERTISEMENT
MzGee drops evidence to silence critics over Medikal's snub on her show (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Amidst Medikal's controversial response and subsequent critique from Shatta Wale, MzGee has taken to social media to address what she describes as an error.

Critics have rebuked MzGee for delving into Medikal's personal life with Fella Makafui instead of highlighting his successful O2 Indigo concert in London.

Expressing dismay at the disapproval she received for asking Medikal to extend well wishes to Fella Makafui, who is set to premiere a new film, MzGee emphasized the parity in treatment between the two.

Highlighting that Fella had previously sent good wishes to Medikal on the same show, MzGee argued for the reciprocity of such gestures.

In her social media post, she said, "So, last week Fella talks about the O2, but this week Medikal can't be asked about resonance? Well, I adore this job, and I'm grateful for the exposure it brings. See you again Saturday at 9 pm."

MzGee has also faced allegations of undermining Medikal's achievements with what some have branded as 'ridiculous' questions.

In a subsequent phone interview following Medikal's acclaimed concert, MzGee asked, "Last week on this program, Fella was asked about your concert and she sent her best wishes. I believe you're aware her new film is premiering this week, what would you like to say to her?"

An irritated Medikal retorted, "Do you realize what you're asking me? You sound like a marriage counsellor, which isn't the right approach. You called to discuss the concert. It was a success, and I wish everyone well."

"We had a fantastic show, let's focus on that. Today, BBC World featured me, and I'm receiving widespread acclaim. Why are you asking me these questions? I doubt you're still with the first boyfriend you ever dated. Things happen, so let's celebrate the fact that I've represented Ghana internationally instead of dwelling on these questions," Medikal said.

Responding to this and the backlash, MzGee posted an excerpt from the show saying "In this business, we pull tapes for evidence, dancing in the mud isn't my style. Done this for years, my entire career was simply built on ASKING QUESTIONS and my follow-ups are always apt! (Only a few are that attentive).

"The highlight of the commentary on social media tells, many people didn't watch this interview! So I thought to give you the pleasure. I'm sure there are still some discerning folks, here! There's more," she concluded in the post below.

